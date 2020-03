DOVER, Kan. (KSNT) – Multiple fire crews are working to put out a barn fire near K-4.

Shawnee County Dispatchers said the fire started just before 2:00 p.m. on Sunday near K-4 and Glick Road. They believe it started as a grass fire then spread to a nearby barn.

Dover Fire Department said multiple other departments are working with them to put out the flames.

This is a developing story. KSNT News will update it as more information becomes available.