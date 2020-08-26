Crime Stoppers offering $22,000 reward for information in July double homicide of mother, daughter

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Crime Stoppers announced Wednesday it’s offering a $22,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the July double homicide of a mother and her 13-year-old daughter.

Crime Stoppers said an anonymous donor gave them $20,000 and Crime Stoppers is offering an additional $2,000.

Just before 2 a.m. on July 14, Crystal D. Andrews, 37, of Topeka and Mercedes M. Holford, 13, of Topeka were found dead with gunshot wounds near Southwest 5th and Topeka Boulevard.

Almost two weeks ago, the Topeka Police Department released pictures of a person of interest. On Wednesday, it also released a video. You can watch that below.

If you have any information on the double homicide, you’re asked to call the tip line at (785) 234-0007 or go to www.shawneecountycrimestoppers.com. All tips are kept confidential.