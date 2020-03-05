Criminal charges filed against 18-year-old after deadly central Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Criminal charges were filed by Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay Thursday against an 18-year-old accused of murdering a 19-year-old.

D’Mario Valdivia, 18, is accused of shooting and killing Ja’Sean Alston, 19, last Friday.

Officers said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28 in the 1200 block of Southwest Washburn Avenue. They said they found a vehicle with Alston bleeding and unresponsive in the front passenger seat, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Valdivia was arrested and charged Monday. He faces the following charges:

Premeditated first degree murder

First Degree murder

Inherently dangerous felony

Aggravated kidnapping

Aggravated robbery

Valdivia is being held on a $1,000,000 bond. His next court date is set for next Thursday.