Criminal charges filed against 19-year-old connected to southeast Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Criminal charges were filed Tuesday against a 19-year-old connected to a southeast Topeka shooting, according to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay.

Larry D. Huggins III was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 13 in relation to the death of 15-year-old Owen M. Hughes.

On Tuesday, Nov. 12, officers responded to 2414 SE Maryland Ave on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Hughes inside the home and Reginald McKinney, 21, in the yard. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Kagay said Huggins now faces the following charges:

First-degree murder

Inherently dangerous felony

Aggravated robbery

Aggravated burglary of a dwelling

Huggins is being held on a $1,000,000 bond. He’s scheduled to make another court appearance at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.