Criminal charges filed against driver involved in hit & run death

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Thursday he’s filed criminal charges against Chad T. Cuevas, the man involved in the hit and run death of Emerson D. Downing.

Around 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, law enforcement arrived to the area 15345 NW Tyler in reference to a hit and run. Officers found Downing laying in a field next to a walking trail. Downing was pronounced dead shortly after.

A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper found Cuevas’ vehicle near the corner of Southwest Emland Drive and Gage Boulevard, then stopped and arrested him.

Cuevas now faces a criminal charge for first degree premeditated murder. He’s being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

A status conference for Cuevas is set for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 27.