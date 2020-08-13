Criminal charges filed against man accused of killing Topeka bystander

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Thursday afternoon criminal charges were filed against Tony Baird, 29, of Topeka following a shooting last week.

Baird was named a suspect after Jerrie Ross was killed last Wednesday in the 1100 block of Southwest Gage Boulevard. Police said there was a shooting at the Valero gas station across the street and she got caught in the gunfire.

Baird is charged with premeditated first degree murder, first degree murder committed during an inherently dangerous felony, criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle and aggravated assault.

Baird is being held on a $1 million bond.

If you have any information on the identity of this person or any information on the shooting, you’re asked to call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400. You can call anonymously to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.