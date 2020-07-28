Criminal charges filed against man for deadly June motorcycle crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Tuesday criminal charges were filed against Tommy L. Sherrill Sr in relation to the death of Dylan J. Hernandez in June.

Around 9:40 a.m. on June 30, officers responded to Philip Billard Municipal Airport on a report of a motorcycle crash. When they got there, they found Dylan J. Hernandez, 26, of Topeka suffering from life-threatening injuries. Officers said he was not wearing a helmet and sufered massive head trauma from hitting the building. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The investigation showed a truck driven by Sherrill was involved in the accident. He was arrested on July 22.

Kagay said Sherrill faces three felony charges and two misdemeanor charges related to the death of Hernandez:

Second degree murder, reckless

Failure to stop at an accident

Aggravated Assault

Theft

Criminal damage to property

Sherrill also faces three additional felonies and one additional misdemeanor related to his July 22 arrest:

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Possession of paraphernalia with intent to distribute

Criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of marijuana

He’s being held on a $1,000,000 bond. He’ll appear in court on August 6.