Criminal charges filed against man in 13-year-old’s death

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is facing criminal charges in relation to the shooting death of 13-year-old DaMya Hudnall, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay.

Officers went around 11:30 a.m. Saturday to a reported shooting in the 1717 SE 31st St. The Topeka Police Department found the 13-year-old girl there suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. When officers arrived, they found Hudnall with a gunshot wound to the back of her head.

Hudnall was taken to a local hospital and was later taken off of life-support. She died from her injuries.

Kagay said the investigation showed the shooting was likely accidental and that toddlers had found the loaded gun.

Dejuan Yelverton was identified as the owner of the gun and according to Kagay, he had been staying at the home recently. Yelverton is now facing three criminal charges: first-degree murder committed during an inherently dangerous felony, aggravated endangering a child, and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The court has set a bond at $250,000. Yelverton will remain in custody and is set to appear in court on June 24 for a scheduling conference.