Criminal charges filed against man involved in deadly east Topeka crash

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The man officials say is involved in a deadly east Topeka crash last weekend is now facing formal criminal charges, according to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay.

Around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, law enforcement was called to Southeast 29th Street and Southeast Adams after a car left the roadway and hit a business sign. When officers arrived, they found the wrecked car driven by Cesar Robert Carreto Orozco, as well as a passenger later identified as Erasmo C. Ramirez Soto, 37 of Topeka. He later died at the scene after first responders attempted life-saving measures.

After investigating, law enforcement arrested Orozco for driving under the influence. On Tuesday, Kagay announced he’s filed three criminal charges against Orozco including involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence, driving under the influence and failure to maintain a lane.