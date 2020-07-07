Criminal charges filed against man accused of stabbing fireworks stand owner

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Criminal charges were filed Tuesday against Austin Langley, in relation to an attempted murder at a local fireworks stand, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced.

Officers responded to a reported stabbing at a fireworks stand around 9:00 p.m. Thursday in the Dillons parking lot at 5311 SW 22nd Pl. Witnesses told police Langley walked up behind Shawn Douglas and stabbed him in the back before running away. Topeka police arrested Langley shortly after the report a few blocks from the stand.

Kagay said the following criminal charges were filed against Langley:

Attempted first degree murder

Aggravated battery

Criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon

Kagay also said the investigation revealed the stabbing may have been racially motivated and that his office filed a motion to seek an “upward sentencing departure.” That means his office will seek a sentence beyond what the Kansas Sentencing Guidelines allow. Kansas doesn’t have a hate crime statute, but does allow a sentencing departure if there is enough evidence that a crime was racially motivated.

Langley is being held on a $500,000 bond. His next hearing will be July 16.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact the Topeka Police Department.