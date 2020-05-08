Criminal charges filed against north Topeka shooting suspect

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Charles Melvin Wilson II has been charged with first degree murder in connection to the homicide of Lisa Hill on Thursday, according to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay.

Wilson was also charged with premeditated murder in the 1st degree, aggravated assault, aggravated endangering a child, and interference with law enforcement.

On Thursday, law enforcement was called around 3:47 p.m. to 1132 NW Central in relation to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found Lisa Hill inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation led to Wilson as the suspect and he was found at his home, 1225 NE Quincy, shortly after. After a standoff with law enforcement, Wilson was taken into custody at 6:19 p.m.

The district attorney also announced a fifth felony charge, interference with law enforcement, against Wilson in relation to the investigation of the Joseph Hill homicide on April 24, 2020.

Joseph Hill was the son of Lisa Hill. Wilson is being held on a $1,000,000 bond and his case will be scheduled for a status conference at some time in the future.

The Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation of this case.

Anyone with information related to this crime should report that information to law enforcement immediately.