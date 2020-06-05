Criminal charges filed against Topeka protester

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Raeahnna McBride has been charged after she assaulted a law enforcement officer during Monday’s second downtown Topeka protest, according to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay.

The peaceful protest happened downtown on Monday following the murder of George Floyd. After the peaceful protest ended, a second demonstration took place in front of the Law Enforcement Center.

This demonstration turned violent after a group began throwing bricks and other objects at officers after they tried to break up the group of protesters.

An investigation into the situation resulted in McBride’s arrest on Thursday.

McBride has been charged with five felonies and has a bond set for $25,000. Her court date is set for July 30.