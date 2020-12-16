Criminal charges filed against Topeka woman accused of killing her father

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Wednesday he’s filed criminal charges against Jennifer Jackson in relation to Sunday’s homicide in downtown Topeka.

Officers responded to 1438 SW Van Buren Street on reports that a woman, later identified as Jennifer Jackson, was outside an apartment building covered in blood and making claims her father had been killed.

According to Kagay, officers found blood trails outside the apartment and when they entered, they found the body of Charles Jackson, who was the only person who lived there. He was pronounced dead immediately.

Kagay said officers found Jennifer and immediately took her into custody. She’s the daughter of Charles, according to Kagay.

Jennifer is charged with three felonies related to the homicide: premeditated first-degree murder, aggravated burglary and criminal threat. She also faces two misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass, both offenses allegedly happening at her father’s apartment on Dec. 11.

She’s being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

If anyone has any information related to this crime, they’re asked to contact the Topeka Police Department.