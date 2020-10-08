Criminal charges filed against Topeka woman after man found dead with gunshot wound

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay filed criminal charges against the woman who he said is connected to the homicide of Christopher J. McMillon.

Tishara R. Moran, 27, of Topeka was arrested Monday and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

On Saturday, Oct. 3, a family member found Christopher McMillon, 38, of Topeka dead in his home on the 300 block of Southwest Polk Street after he didn’t show up at a youth basketball game, Kagay said.

When officers arrived, they found McMillon cold to the touch and with a gunshot wound, according to Kagay.

An investigation led officers to believe Moran was involved in the homicide. On Thursday, Kagay filed two criminal charges against her: first degree murder, committed during an inherently dangerous felony and aggravated robbery.

Moran is being held on a $1,000,000 bond. Her case is set for a scheduling hearing at 2 p.m. Oct. 22.