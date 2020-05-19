Criminal charges filed against two men accused of murdering Topeka teen

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Tuesday that he’s filed criminal charges against two men for their involvement in the homicide of a Topeka West teenager.

Tyron Michael and Daravian Ryce are accused of murdering Joheem Meredith.

Meredith, 18, arrived at a local hospital just after 9:30 p.m. on May 12 after suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Investigators said the shooting happened in the parking lot of the White Lakes Plaza Apartments in Topeka.

Kagay said Michael and Ryce are both charged with six felonies in connection to the homicide:

First-degree murder

Intentional second-degree murder

Aggravated robbery

Aggravated assault

Aggravated burglary of a vehicle

Criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Michael is also charged with criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael and Ryce are each being held on a $1,000,000 bond.