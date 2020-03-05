Criminal charges filed against woman in deadly downtown Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The woman arrested in connection to a downtown Topeka deadly shooting is now facing criminal charges filed by Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay.

Officers said just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, they found Kelly Parker Sr., 51, dead after being shot in a home located on the 1400 block of Southwest Van Buren Street.

Police arrested Raishawn Smith-Parker, 47, in connection to the shooting. Kagay said Smith-Parker now faces a second degree murder charge, that is charged alternatively as reckless and intentional. She’s being held on a $500,000 bond.

Smith-Parker’s next court date is set for Thursday, March 12.