LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Dashcam video released from the Lawrence Kansas Police Department shows the arrest of two men suspected of shooting at a nearby group of people.

According to the LKPD, the dashcam video they released is of an incident that took place near 11th Street and Vermont Street in Lawrence around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28. Witnesses from the area told police that an argument had taken place between a group of men on foot and two others inside of a white Passat near 11th Street and Kentucky Street.

The witnesses reportedly told the police that the passenger of the Passat fired at least one shot at the men on foot but no one was injured. The Passat then fled the scene.

Nearby officers witnessed this and heard at least one gunshot. They pursued the Passat which pulled over near 6th Street and Maine Street around 1:20 a.m. One officer can be seen in the video approaching the Passat with his gun drawn while the two suspects surrender and were taken into custody.

Criminals: Please do not run. Do not drive by an officer shooting a gun while hanging out the window. We will catch you. We will arrest you. Lawrence Kansas Police Department statement

The two suspects, Jaden Lamar Lenny Hall, 18, and Treyvon D’Dre Johnson, 18, both of Lawrence. Hall was arrested on flee or attempt to elude LEO by engaging in reckless driving and obstructing apprehension of prosecution. Johnson was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault, interference with LEO, flee or attempt to elude LEO by engaging in reckless driving.

A “discarded weapon” was found later by officers along the route taken by the suspects during the pursuit along with casings near the scene of the original shooting. The case has now been handed over to the district attorney for prosecution.