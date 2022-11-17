TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new facility to assist children in Topeka with mental health issues is on schedule to be completed by late summer 2023.

Pam Evans, Director of Marketing and Development, for Topeka’s Family Service & Guidance Center, joined KSNT 27 News Thursday morning to address crisis intervention issues with young people.

“Unfortunately, there are times when kids just lose hope and they don’t see any chance of it getting better, so they start thinking about suicide, ” Evans said. “We have specially trained crisis clinicians that are available 24/7. Reach out, it’s very easy, calling our main number (785) 232-5005.”

Evans wanted to remind parents the organization is there to help.

“Don’t wait for it to get better, because a lot of times, unfortunately, it doesn’t.” Evans urged parents and teens experiencing a crisis to call the center.

Construction continues on the Youth Crisis & Recovery Center, which will have 24 new beds, 16 of which will be held for crisis clients, for ages five to 18 years old.

“It can’t come to a conclusion soon enough,” Evans said.

The new center will allow the center to expand the amount of time they can keep a client from three days to 28 days.