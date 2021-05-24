Cross country motorcycle ride helps remember the fallen

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT)– Run for the Wall is an annual motorcycle ride, however, this year it was canceled due to COVID-19 large group gathering restrictions. That didn’t stop some of the passionate riders from making the cross-country trip.

The riders started in California and will travel nearly 3,000 miles to Washington D.C. as they make a few stops along the way. One of the stops was Heritage Park in Junction City.

“If Run for the Wall were able to perform the mission then this would be the normal stop,” Barry Bateman, the organizer of the ride said. “It only makes sense to go along the same stop because that’s what is expected.”

Local veterans and veteran supporters also showed up at the park to show their gratitude and support while also paying their respects to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Eight months ago, the memorial was falling apart. Vietnam Veterans of America stepped in to help get it repaired.

“We collected almost six thousand dollars and got it repaired just in time for this,” Michael Marnach, a Vietnam Veteran and member of the Vietnam Veterans of America said.

This stop marks the midpoint point of the ten-day trip. The riders take off for Washington D.C. and end up at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Traveling wall to wall for those that these bikers said did not get the return home that they should have.

The bikers will also drive through Gage Park in Topeka on May 24 before they leave Northeast Kansas. A location where Vietnam Veterans of America said they will be revamping the World War II monument before Veterans Day 2021.