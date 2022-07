TOPEKA (KSNT) – Crowds have gathered on the north side of the Statehouse to fight for abortion rights.

Hundreds of people have begun gathering on Saturday to march and rally for people to “vote no” on the Aug. 2 Value Them Both Amendment.

Speakers are presenting and attendees are holding various abortion rights signs.

The protest began at 11 a.m. and continues until 1 p.m.