TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka will soon be getting its own Crumbl Cookie in coming months.

The popular cookie company appears to be moving into the Capital City as promotional banners can be seen behind the windows of a storefront near the West Ridge Plaza at 2120 SW Wanamaker Rd. Darren Haddock, the co-owner of multiple Crumbl Cookie locations in Kansas, told KSNT News the Topeka location could open up as soon as April this year.

Crumbl Cookie currently has locations in Overland Park, Olathe, Derby and Wichita. To see all Crumbl Cookie locations in Kansas and nationwide, click here.

The company got its start in Logan, Utah in 2017 with co-founders Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsely and has since experienced rapid growth, claiming on its website to be the second-largest cookie company in the nation. Its signature pink boxes, rotating weekly menu and delivery services have all contributed to Crumbl Cookie’s current success.