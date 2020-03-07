Crunch Fitness now open in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new, 24-hour gym is now open in Topeka.

On Friday, Crunch Fitness opened in the Holiday Square Shopping Center at 2905 SW Topeka Blvd., offering group fitness classes, personal training and childcare.

Calvin Armatas, the Pre-sale Director for Crunch Fitness Topeka, said their variety of equipment for all skill levels separates them from other gyms in town.

“So for people who may not feel a hundred percent comfortable doing the machines, there’s a little bit more functionality to it,” Armatas said. “So it’s very exciting for people to switch up their workouts and have a very diverse, I would say repertoire of things to do.”

Through Sunday March 8, you can sign up for $1 with no enrollment fee and your first month free.

You can use promo code “CRUNCHLIFE” to take advantage of those deals online here.