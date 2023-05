Culver’s is transitioning to Coke products after previously offering Pepsi beverages. (Getty Images)

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Manhattan is about to welcome a new fast-food chain to town.

Earlier this month, the Manhattan City Commission approved the construction of a Culver’s dine-in and drive-thru at the corner of McCall Road and McCullough Place as part of McCall Landing Planned Unit Development.

A spokesman for the city tells KSNT 27 News it is now in the hands of private developers. But, he anticipates construction will start this summer.