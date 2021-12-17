Cumulus Topeka’s KMAJ-AM expanding coverage area, rebranding

The new logo for The Big Talker (Photo courtesy of Cumulus Radio)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka’s KMAJ-AM radio is expanding its coverage area with the addition of a new FM translator and new branding.

With the new FM signal, Cumulus radio will be able to expand its reach to cover not just all of Topeka but all of Shawnee County as well. The KMAJ-AM/FM simulcast will now be live and include a variety of show hosts.

Armstrong and Getty 8 to 11 a.m.

Dan Bongino 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Chris Plante Podcast

Ben Shapiro 3 to 5 p.m.

Mark Levin 5 to 8 p.m.

Michael Knowles 8 to 9 p.m.

Jim Bohannon 9 p.m. to midnight

According to Cumulus Media, the addition of an FM marks an evolution of the KMAJ brand which will include new branding as The Big Talker KMAJ-AM/FM and a new logo.

“KMAJ has been a part of the Topeka radio landscape for over 30 years,” Nic Merenda, Vice President/Market Manager of Cumulus Topeka, said. “To be able to offer our stellar lineup of news, talk, and sports on a stronger, crystal-clear FM signal is an exciting new chapter in this station’s legendary history.”

To check out more information about The Big Talker KMAJ-AM/FM or to stream, visit: www.kmaj1440.com.

“Expanding the reach of “The Big Talker” is a great benefit – especially to the listeners of our High School Sports coverage,” Amber Lee, Operations Manager of Cumulus Topeka, said. “Mike Manns and his sports broadcast team are the voices of an entire community!”