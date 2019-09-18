Current Shawnee Co. Sheriff announces plans to run in 2020 election

SHAWNEE CO., (KSNT) – Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill announced that he will be running for Shawnee Co. Sheriff in the 2020 election on Wednesday afternoon.

In April, Shawnee County Republican leaders picked Hill to replace outgoing Sheriff Herman Jones.

Since then Hill has been leading the department and said he hopes to continue leading in 2020.

“You know what, I’ve lived here since 1991,” Sheriff Hill said. “I spend all my time on the street, I know what’s going on here. They just need to know that I’m working for him and working to make this a safer community.”

Hill has decades of experience in local law enforcement and has previously worked as a Topeka Police detective.