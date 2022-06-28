TOPEKA (KSNT)- It’s the last thing you want to do on a hot day, but Topeka is cracking down on lawn maintenance.

From May to September Topeka responds to over 1,200 overgrown lawns. Once a notice has been issued the resident has 10 days to start chopping.

“If they elect not to, we then return with a crew and mow the property,” said Mike Haugen, property maintenance Director for the City of Topeka. “We then bill them for our services which can be rather expensive. Much more expensive than if you hired a private contractor.”

The bill to have Topeka cut the lawn can run from $200 to $500, so hiring someone to do it is much cheaper Haugen said.

“Maintaining our homes and maintaining our neighborhoods is important for the vitalization of this city.” Haugen said.

Residents can reach out to the City if they see a lawn over 12 inches. This can be done by downloading the SeeClickFix app or by calling the City at 785-368-3111.