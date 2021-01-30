Cybersecurity expert says KDOL’s new security system will drastically help reduce fraud, improve claim process rate

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Labor shut down their website for three days on Saturday to implement a new security system, LexisNexis, to avoid fraudulent unemployment claims.

This system is one of the best in the industry, according to Aaron Crawford, cybersecurity expert and owner of Insider Security Agency.

“A lot of bad people are out there taking advantage of other people’s misery during this process and trying to enrich themselves,” Crawford said. “This is going to help the department of labor to quickly identify this, remove it out of the stack, not waste time.”

When someone files an unemployment claim, the system will scan the information that is inputted to see if any of it is false or does not add up, and will flag it for the department’s staff to investigate, according to Crawford. This will drastically quicken the claim process, as the staff will not have to go through each individual claim manually.

People who file these fraudulent claims typically take this information from what they find on people’s social media accounts, according to Crawford. He recommended thinking before posting something online because even a Yelp review or a LinkedIn profile could give enough information for this type of fraud.

The Kansas Department of Labor has made changes to its website almost daily since April, according to Internet Archive, an organization that tracks billions of websites.