TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local bicycle club is urging its members to avoid both the Shunga and Landon trails in Topeka because of what it sees as increased problems with safety and maintenance.

The Kaw Valley Bicycle Club (KVBC) announced plans to address the Topeka City Council at its Tuesday meeting after a cyclist was attacked by a dog while riding on the Shunga Trail. The dog was owned by a homeless person who camps near the trail. The group is calling on Shawnee County and the City of Topeka to step up community policing along the trails where unhoused encampments exist.

In a statement posted to its website, the KVBC board of directors announced it, “can no longer recommend riding certain sections of the Shunga and Landon Trail alone, especially for women and children.”

The KVBC said one of its members was riding on the Shunga Trail near 20th Street and Kansas Avenue when she was attacked by the dog. The cyclist suffered severe bite injuries which required extensive medical care, according to the KVBC statement. The group said the rider stayed at the scene for an hour waiting for animal control to arrive.

The Topeka Police Department confirms an animal control officer responded to a 911 call on June 15 regarding a dog biting a bicyclist. Police said the caller did not request ambulance service.

As a result of the investigation, police said the owner of the dog was issued a citation for allegedly violating the city codes regarding dangerous dogs, animal at large and permits. Police said the dog was removed from the owner’s possession, quarantined by the city vet and later released to the Helping Hands Humane Society under a dangerous dog hold.

Prior to this incident, the KVBC said it had requested Shawnee County Parks and Recreation clean up the trails. The group said trail users frequently felt unsafe using certain sections of the trails and often found trash, broken glass and nails purposefully scattered along the trails.

In its statement, the KVBC wrote, “The unhoused population of Topeka has established an encamped community along the Shunga and Landon trails. It is time for Shawnee County and the City of Topeka to actively practice full time community policing along the trails.”

The KVBC said it is requesting Shawnee County and the City of Topeka take the following actions:

Resume routine patrolling of the trail system by officers.

Remove trash from along the trails.

Make clear public announcements in addition to signage to make clear who should be contacted for issues along the trails.

Form a regular volunteer group to help with trial upkeep.

In a written statement, the Topeka Police Department said it is involved in active discussions surrounding the city’s efforts to address the very complex challenges associated with the unsheltered community in Topeka.