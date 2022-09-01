TOPEKA (KSNT) – A bicyclist is dead in Topeka after being hit by a truck on Thursday.

According to the Topeka Police Department, on Sept. 1 at 1:31 p.m. officers with the TPD responded to a report of a commercial truck vs. bicyclist accident at 4th Street and Kansas Avenue. One victim was found in the roadway and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The TPD Accident Reconstruction Team is on-scene investigating. Northbound Kansas Avenue at 5th Street is closed as well as Monroe Street east and westbound at 4th street. The TPD is asking motorists to avoid the area at this time.