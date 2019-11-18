Cyclists compete in 7th Annual Cranksgiving

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Topeka Community Cycle Project and the Burger Stand hosted their 7th Annual Cranksgiving Sunday afternoon.

It’s a unique spin on a holiday food drive. Participants had 90 minutes to bike around town to pick up as many grocery items as they could.

All of the items collected from the race will be donated to Doorstep Topeka.

“People here love to give back and love to you know contribute to a good cause, especially if there’s a little fun involved,” said volunteer Karl Fundenberger. “That’s been really neat to see being involved all seven years.”

It’s not just people in Topeka who participate in Cranksgiving. Cities all across the U.S. host the event each year as well to help support local food banks.