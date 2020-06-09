Cyrus Hotel back in business with phased reopening plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Cyrus Hotel in downtown Topeka is back open and welcoming customers in, but they are taking precautions to keep everyone safe.

Before reopening on May 28th, Cyrus employees went through two days of training to keep coronavirus precautions in mind. Things like everyone wearing a mask, new social distancing signs on the floor, and new hand sanitizer stations that are throughout the building.

Welcoming guests back through its doors is exciting for the hotel especially since it’s only been open for a year, but they say doing it safely is the biggest concern.

“We started planning this well before we opened up again, we wanted to make sure our guests and our employees were safe coming back to the hotel,” general manager Colleen Lynch said. “We want to make sure our employees are well informed and well trained and so that has been a huge focus the past week or two. And then also making sure our guests feel safe and comfortable at the property.”

The hotel is in phase one of reopening with no timeline of how quickly it’ll move forward. The kitchen remains closed, but guests can order from The Pennant for room service. The Pennant is located right across the street and the restaurant and hotel have worked out a plan to do contact-less delivery for all food.

As soon as the Cyrus Hotel moves to phase two, the bar will reopen to the public on the weekends.