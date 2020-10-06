Cyrus Hotel offering drive-thru wedding ceremonies

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After having to push back her own wedding, Catherine Iliya is making it a bit easier for other brides to have that special moment.

Iliya has brought drive-thru wedding ceremonies to Topeka.

“It’s not just them gathering in a room to do this just to get it out of the way,” Iliya said. “Why can’t we still celebrate it, have a good time? This is supposed to be a fun moment for everybody.”

Couples can drive up to the Cyrus Hotel in a vintage truck from Top City Flower Truck and get married.

An officiant, bouquet, drinks and appetizers for ten people, and even a suite at the hotel, are included.

A lot of the brides she works with are stressed about their weddings, Iliya said, who works at the hotel as their catering sales manager, and she hoped this will help that.

Multiple couples have already reached out to Iliya expressing interest in having a drive-thru wedding ceremony.