TOPEKA (KSNT) — The Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office will not file criminal charges in the case of a Topeka man who died from injuries sustained in a road rage incident earlier this year.

In late March, the Topeka Police Department announced it had investigated the death of Gregorio Castillo, 68, and sent the case to the DA for review. Police said Castillo succumbed to injuries sustained in a Feb. 15 road rage incident.

Castillo’s family told 27 News he and another driver pulled off Interstate 70 in Topeka and got into a fist fight. The family says Castillo was later hospitalized and underwent multiple surgeries before his death.

Click here for more Local News stories

After reviewing the case, Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay told 27 News his office did not find sufficient evidence to file charges against the other person involved in the fight.