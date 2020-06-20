Dad walks from Wichita to Topeka to raise awareness about son’s alleged abuse at school

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas dad is in Topeka after walking all the way from Wichita to raise awareness for a cause close to his heart. He said his 8-year-old son was mistreated by teachers and administrators at his elementary school and now he’s demanding justice.

Michael Swapsy spent nine days walking nearly 150 miles from Wichita to Topeka.

“I had to do something. I couldn’t sit at home anymore and not get anyone to hear what happened to my son,” Swapsy said.

His son Michael Jr. is an 8-year-old in the Goddard School District.

In February, Michael Sr. was told there was an argument between his son, who has ADHD, and his teacher. He said it led to his son being handcuffed and a spit mask bag was put over his head.

“Goddard School District abused my son. There’s no way you can justify handcuffing an 8-year-old child. There’s no way to justify,” Swapsy said. “And a spit bag on top. There’s no way to justify.”

His frustration got him nowhere with the district, so he packed his bag and hit the road.

“People have stopped on the side of the road, offered me water. I’ve even stayed in someone’s house,” Swapsy said.

Throughout the walk he’s been met with kindness that has gotten him through the fight with what he says is a broken system.

“African American kids, when they have disabilities, are not looked at the same as White kids. They’re just looked at as being lazy and maybe defiant, as opposed to having an actual disability, which my son has,” Swapsy said.

While the journey wasn’t easy, Swapsy was motivated by the enduring love that only a parent could have for their child.

“I sat down and talked to my sons and explained to them what I was doing and what I needed to do, and they was telling me about I’m the best dad ever, so I couldn’t quit,” Swapsy said. “I know I’m going to get justice for my son, based on the people I’ve met along the way. Because everyone supported me.”

On Friday Swapsy said he also got a chance to sit down and tell his story to Governor Laura Kelly. He said he’s hoping she can help him get justice.

Swapsy said for him justice would be for the teacher and the administrators involved in what happened to be held accountable with some sort of disciplinary action.

KSNT News reached out to the Goddard School District for a response. They sent us the statement below.

As a District, we are 100% committed to providing every student with a safe, secure, and appropriate learning environment. We encourage all families to have ongoing discussions with the District regarding the needs of their students. As we have since February, we will continue to reach out to Mr. Swapsy to best meet the needs of his child and to continue this conversation and generate ideas that will best serve all students. Dane Baxa, Goddard Public Schools Spokesman

Swapsy said his wife is actually quitting her job so that they can home-school Michael Jr. now.