TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been sentenced to more than 26 years in prison for a Father’s Day DUI crash that injured his two children, leaving one of them paralyzed.

Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay says Jimmy Dean Landis was sentenced Friday to serve 318 months years in prison and pay a $2,660 fine. He previously pleaded guilty to the nine charges against him.

On the evening of June 20, 2021, deputies with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rollover crash in the 5200 block of Southwest Burlingame Road. Investigators determined Landis was driving northbound on Burlingame when he veered off the road, hit a culvert and rolled his vehicle into a ditch.

His two children, a 6-year-old son and 5-year-old girl, were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Landis was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, aggravated child endangerment, battery of a law enforcement officer, interference with medical personnel, interference with law enforcement, child restraint violations, driving under the influence and driving while suspended.

Both children were wearing seatbelts, but were not in proper booster seats. Landis’ son later recovered, but his daughter had to be flown to a Kansas City hospital to undergo spinal surgery. It is unclear if she will ever regain the use of her legs, according to Kagay.