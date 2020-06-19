Dana Chandler plans to represent herself in double murder case

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Dana Chandler told a Topeka judge Friday she plans to represent herself on murder charges that accuse her of killing her ex-husband and his fiance in 2002.

At a hearing Friday morning Chandler offered two motions:

A motion requesting Judge Cheryl Rios recuse herself from the case

A motion to act as her own counsel

In a 2012 trial that made national headlines, Chandler was convicted of killing her ex-husband, Michael Sisco, and his fiance, Karen Harkness, in Harkness’ Topeka home. The Kansas Supreme Court overturned the conviction in 2018 because of alleged misconduct by the prosecution.

Judge Rios spent the majority of Friday’s hearing explaining to Chandler what she should prepare for while acting as her own counsel. Ultimately, Judge Rios granted Chandler’s desire to go pro se, because Chandler has the “constitutional right to represent herself,” Rios said during the hearing.

Rios denied the motion requesting she remove herself from hearing the case. Chandler responded in court by informing Rios she plans to call the judge as a witness during the trial regarding investigations conducted in 2010 when authorities first arrested Chandler.

Rios said Chandler needs to file an affidavit for the judge’s recusal to be considered.