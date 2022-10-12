TOPEKA (KSNT) – Dana Chandler has been released from jail on bond according to Shawnee County Department of Corrections Officer Helen Fauerbach, on Wednesday.

Chandler’s bond had been lowered to $350,000 by a Shawnee County judge from $1,000,000 in September.

Now that Chandler has posted bail, she will reside with her nephew in Olathe. However, she is not allowed to contact witnesses, drink, use drugs, carry weapons, drive without a license or travel out of the state. She will also be monitored by GPS.

Chandler will go on trial for a third time after a retrial ended in a hung jury earlier this year.

Chandler is accused of killing her husband Mike Sisco and his fiancé Karen Harkness in 2002. Both were found dead in their home after being shot at least five times in bed. Chandler was convicted in 2012.