Dana Chandler is set for a hearing later this week for a third trial in the murder case of her husband and his fiancé.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Prosecutors will once again bring Dana Chandler to trial following a hung jury decision last month.

According to recently released court documents obtained by 27 News, jurors were not able to reach a verdict last month in the second trial of Chandler, despite the court finding sufficient evidence and denying Chandler’s request for a judgement of acquittal.

A hearing for the trial has been schedule for this Thursday, Sept. 29.

Chandler was accused of killing her husband Mike Sisco and his fiancé Karen Harkness in 2022. Both were found dead in their home after being shot at least five times in their bed. Chandler was convicted in 2012.