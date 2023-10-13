TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local judge has postponed the third trial for Dana Chandler.

The third trial for Chandler is pushed back until 2024 due to the unavailability of a witness, according to a Shawnee County Court Administrator. The new trial date is July 22, 2024, with an anticipated duration of four weeks. The trial will take place in Pottawatomie County.

Chandler is being tried on two counts of murder for a third time after a jury failed to reach a verdict in September, 2022.

Chandler was originally convicted in 2012 for murdering her husband Mike Sisco and his fiancé Karen Harkness in 2002. Her conviction was overturned while serving her 100-year sentence. The Kansas Supreme Court determined prosecutor Jacqueline J. Spradling lied to the jury, and she was disbarred in May 2022.