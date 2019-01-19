Dangerous winter weather shuts down I-70

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Kansas Department of Transportation is shutting down 1-70 in both directions between the Manhattan exit and the I-470 Topeka exit.

They've cited winter weather conditions as the reason for the closure.

KDOT closed this portion of the Interstate around noon on Saturday. They have said they aren't sure yet when it will reopen.