Dangerous winter weather shuts down I-70

Posted: Jan 19, 2019 12:22 PM CST

Updated: Jan 19, 2019 12:26 PM CST

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Kansas Department of Transportation is shutting down 1-70 in both directions between the Manhattan exit and the I-470 Topeka exit. 

They've cited winter weather conditions as the reason for the closure. 

KDOT closed this portion of the Interstate around noon on Saturday. They have said they aren't sure yet when it will reopen. 

