TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Kansas Children Discovery Center’s Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: A Grr-ific Exhibit is closing soon!

Laura Burton with KCDC came on the 27 News Morning show to tell anchor Katie Garceran about the fun activities kids can enjoy and learn from while at the center.

The exhibit wraps up on Mother’s Day this year, which is May 14. The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center is located at 4400 SW 10th Ave. in Topeka.