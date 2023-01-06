TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center in Topeka will turn into a “Grr-ific” exhibit starting Jan. 27.

Laura Burton with KCDC visited the 27 News morning show to talk about the new exhibit. Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: A Grr-ific Exhibit brings to life the PBS series.

Regular admission applies for the exhibit and it will be open during free nights on Feb. 16, March 16 and April 20.

Burton also talked about ways to keep kids of all ages stimulated with hands-on learning with red string in the video above.