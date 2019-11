TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Anthony Darcy, 83, was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for the murder of a Topeka father.

Darcy was sentenced in court Friday to 185 months in prison, which amounts to about 15 1/2 years.

He was found guilty in August of second-degree murder, aggravated assault and aggravated endangering a child after he shot Stephen Snyder multiple times in front of Snyder’s son in May of 2017.