David Traylor Zoo in Emporia set to kick off Happy Holidaze light display

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – The David Traylor Zoo in Emporia is scheduled to flip on the holiday lights at 5:30 tonight, Nov. 24.

The Happy Holidaze light display will go from 6 p.m. to midnight until Jan. 1, 2021.

More than 10,000 feet of display can be seen from Sodens Grove Park. Construction on the northside of the zoo has limited the light display to the southside.

“This is just one of the events we have to get the community in the holiday spirit,” Zoo Director Lisa Keith told KSNT. “The zoo is very thankful, we couldn’t be more thankful for people supporting the zoo.”