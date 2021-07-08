David Traylor Zoo of Emporia unveiling new entrance, exhibits Thursday

EMPORIA (KSNT) – The David Traylor Zoo of Emporia is unveiling a new entrance and exhibits during ceremonies Thursday morning. This is part of $4.8 million worth of renovations and improvements coming to the zoo over the next few years.

One of the biggest improvements is the zoo’s grand new entrance. Zoo Director Lisa Keith said the zoo’s former entrance was a big source of confusion for guests.

“Since the 80’s we’ve had just a chainlink gate as our entrance and exit, so this is a big improvement from what we had,” Keith said. “One of the most questions we’ve ever received is how do you get into the zoo and I don’t think there will ever be that question ever again.”

The zoo will also be dedicating the new Capitol Federal North American Flyaway and the ESB Financial Laughing Kookaburra exhibit.

Keith said the zoo will next focus on renovations and an addition to the education center. That is scheduled to be finished in 2022. Four new exhibits are expected to open in the next three years.

The Grand Opening Ceremony will start at 10:00 a.m. Thursday at the David Traylor Zoo of Emporia located at 75 Soden Road in Emporia. The event timeline includes: