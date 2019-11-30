Day after Thanksgiving busiest day of the year for gyms

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The day after Thanksgiving is one of the busiest days of the year for gyms.

Genesis Health Club said that big Thanksgiving meals had people wanting to get moving Friday morning.

The gym’s workout classes and tennis courts were full Friday morning, but for some people, their motivation wasn’t just about weight loss.

“I think people want to feel connected, even though they’re traveling, they still want to feel connected to a community and health allows you to do that for so many different reasons,” said Bryan Hayes, the health club’s youth programming director. “And they care about their fitness and they probably want to work off some of those meals and calories.”

The health club also says that with more people becoming health conscious, they are seeing even more busy days throughout the year.