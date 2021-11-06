Daylight Saving Time ending means sleepy drivers are back on the roads

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday and everyone is ready for that extra hour of sleep, but most are not prepared for the rise in drowsy drivers that it brings.

At 2 a.m. Sunday, people are told to set all of their clocks back one hour. And although this brings us extra sleep, it also disrupts people’s sleeping schedules which can cause them to be more fatigued. According to the National Sleep Foundation, sleep-deprived drivers cause more than 6,400 deaths and 50,000 severe injuries in just one year alone.

“Make sure you’re aware of your surroundings and yourself,” Steve Martin, a sales associate at AAA, said. “And when you do start feeling sleepy, stop. Find someplace safe and stop, making sure you’re aware of other people around you.”

Martin also advised people to avoid driving when they are drowsy as much as possible. He said that if you’re walking near a road at night, to be aware of drivers and make sure you’re staying away from cars. He also said that if you’re driving and you notice yourself getting sleepy, don’t turn up your radio. It might help you stay awake, but it also inhibits you from hearing any hazards or emergency vehicles nearby.

For more safe driving tips as Daylight Saving Time approaches, check out AAA’s website here.