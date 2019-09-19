DCF: 10 babies abandoned in Kansas under safe haven laws in past 11 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A baby was abandoned in a public area in Manhattan on Wednesday evening, sparking a conversation about safe haven laws in the state of Kansas.

Riley County Police responded to a call of an abandoned infant in the 2000 block of Nort Manhattan Avenue just after 7:00 p.m.

RCPD Director Dennis Butler said police were able to make contact with the mother of the child, who they believe was attempting to follow safe haven laws.

The Newborn Infant Protection Act (NIPA) governs the safe haven laws in Kansas, stating that a parent or other person having lawful custody of an infant may surrender physical custody of an infant not older than 60 days to any employee who is on duty at a fire station, city or county health department or medical care facility.

The parents are allowed to remain anonymous under NIPA as well.

“The reason this was done and it says right in the statute, is to provide this mechanism so that if a new mother finds that she can’t take care of her child within that first 60 days and that’s one of the key elements, the child must be within 60 days or younger, they have a way of leaving the child in an appropriate place consequence-free,” Josh Kyle, Riley County Police Department Captain said.

Under the statute, once the baby is received from one of the safe haven locations, the infant will undergo a medical inspection. After investigation, the baby could go to an adoption process or a foster care facility if deemed no family member can take care of the baby.

The Kansas Department for Children and Families records the number of babies that are placed into foster care under this act.

While the numbers from the past two years are not available, Mike Deines, Communications Director for the DCF said that from 2008 to 2017, there were 10 children placed into foster care under the Newborn Infant Protection Act.

Of the 10, three were in the East Region, which runs from Wabaunsee County to the Missouri state line, two were in the Kansas City Region, two were in the West region and two were in the Wichita region. There was one baby without an assigned region.

Parents are encouraged to call 211, which is a resource hotline that provides them with someone to talk to about what to do if they’re struggling.

It also provides people information they need to know if they want to abandon their baby.

For more information on safe haven laws and what to do if you are considering surrendering your baby, click here.