DCF helps provide gifts to families

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Hundreds of former foster children were able to give and receive gifts this Christmas thanks to the Hope for the Holidays gift drive put on by the Department for Children and Families.

People throughout the state are able to sponsor an 18-26 year old that needed some help this year. Some of these young adults are struggling because of the situation they were in.

Sponsors were able to provide gifts and were able to show that people care about them.

“It’s really cool to see them come back and say, ‘I’m so grateful that somebody thought of me or I don’t have any family. I’ve never received a handwritten Christmas card, those things are pretty neat,” said organizer Jennifer Appling.

Gifts ranged from shampoo to underwear to gas cards. And thanks to the program, new parents were also able to put presents under the tree for their kids.