LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A De Soto man has been convicted for child sex crimes by a Douglas County jury, on Friday.

According to the Douglas County District Attorney, Kenneth W. Mills, 35, of De Soto, was convicted on one count of aggravated sodomy with a child. The charge came from incidents that occurred from 2010 to 2011 where Mills engaged in sexual contact with a female child under his care and residing in his Lawrence home.

“My hope is that today’s verdict provides a measure of justice to the courageous survivors who came forward,” Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez said. “This was a challenging case and I am grateful for law enforcement’s thorough investigation and for the skillful prosecution that it took to hold Kenneth Mills accountable. The victimization of those most vulnerable in our community will not be tolerated.”

A status conference has been set for 4 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2022, at the Douglas County Judicial and Law Enforcement Center. Mills faces a mandatory life sentence in the Kansas Department of Corrections with no possibility for parole for 25 years.